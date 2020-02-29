Overnight fire at Learning Disability Centre in Derry was started deliberately after the building was broken into, says local MLA

Contact
Some of the damage caused during the break-in at the building.
An overnight fire which caused extensive damage to a Derry centre for people with learning disabilities is now believed to have been started deliberately.
The blaze at the Learning Disability Centre at Foyle Road caused internal and smoke damage to the building.
The centre only opened last year.
It provides a range of facilities and services in a bid to build the confidence of people with learning disabilities.
Investigations were continuing this morning to establish the cause of the fire.
However, a local MLA has said that the building was broken into last night.
Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan said those who smashed their way into the building then started the fire.
She said: "This centre not only provides activities and programmes for young people and adults with learning disabilities, it's a social economy providing employment.
"The community will be rightly devastated, anyone with any information contact the PSNI and any businesses or groups with camera footage along the Foyle Road should also contact the PSNI."
