Pensioner is charged at Derry court with indecent assault offences dating from the 1970s and 1980s

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of historical indecent assault charges.

Thomas James Magee, 71, whose address was ordered by the court not to be disclosed, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.

He is charged with five counts of indecent assault on three different females on dates between February 19, 1972, and February 23, 1988.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Magee was asked did he want to call any witnesses or make any statement and he said 'not at this time'.

Magee was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on April 2 and released on bail.