Pensioner is charged at Derry court with indecent assault offences dating from the 1970s and 1980s

Contact
Derry courthouse at Bishop Street.
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of historical indecent assault charges.
Thomas James Magee, 71, whose address was ordered by the court not to be disclosed, appeared at a preliminary enquiry at Derry Magistrates Court.
He is charged with five counts of indecent assault on three different females on dates between February 19, 1972, and February 23, 1988.
It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.
Magee was asked did he want to call any witnesses or make any statement and he said 'not at this time'.
Magee was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on April 2 and released on bail.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Hugh Scullion (right) with Workers Party colleagues Joanne Lowry and Tom Gillen at the Stormont launch of a report on sectarianism.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.