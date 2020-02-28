People who want to be buried in Derry’s City Cemetery worried that space will have run out by the time they die

Concern has again been expressed that burial space is running out at Derry’s City Cemetery.

The city’s largest cemetery is the place earmarked by many local people as their final resting place.

However, a local councillor said he had been approached recently by people who were concerned at the number of new graves being dug at the cemetery.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council last night, independent councillor Sean Carr said people were concerned that space was running out.

He said that a lot of new graves had been created in recent weeks.

“The capacity of the City Cemetery is running out fast,” said Cllr Carr, who is an undertaker.

He asked that a report into the current situation at the cemetery be prepared for the next meeting of the council committee which oversees local cemeteries.

Cllr Carr also asked that the report include an update on a proposal to build a crematorium in the council area.