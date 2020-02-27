Police seize a large number of weapons and three men arrested following disturbances at a funeral this morning

Contact
Three males, aged 17, 22 and 32, have now been arrested following a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane this morning.
Sperintendent Emma Bond said: “A significant proactive policing operation was in place this morning in the Melmount Road area to prevent disorder and keep people safe.
"A disturbance did break out within the church however it was quickly addressed.
"A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets.
"We are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and I am appealing to anyone with influence to help bring about a calm resolution to the current issues.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.