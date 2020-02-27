Police seize a large number of weapons and three men arrested following disturbances at a funeral this morning

Three males, aged 17, 22 and 32, have now been arrested following a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane this morning.

Sperintendent Emma Bond said: “A significant proactive policing operation was in place this morning in the Melmount Road area to prevent disorder and keep people safe.

"A disturbance did break out within the church however it was quickly addressed.

"A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets.

"We are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and I am appealing to anyone with influence to help bring about a calm resolution to the current issues.”