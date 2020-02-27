Two men arrested and weapons seized following a disturbance at a funeral this morning

Two males, 32 and 17, have been arrested following a disturbance at a funeral in Strabane this morning.

The PSNI said no serious injuries were reported.

A number of weapons including Stanley knives and a hatchet were seized.

A police spokesperson said: "We are aware of suggestions online that shots had been fired at the church on the Melmount Road however there was a proactive police operation in place at the location and no evidence of shots having been fired were noted."