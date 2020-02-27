Contact

Charity shop trying to find item of sentimental value which was donated to them by mistake and then sold

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A charity is appealing for help in tracking down an item that was recently sold in its shop.

The item in question is a bog oak lamp that is of great sentimental value to its owner.

It was given to the charity shop in Donegal Town by mistake.

Animals in Need say the lamp was sold at their charity shop last Thursday, February 13.

It is described as being of dark brown bog oak, 16 to 20 inches at the base, tapering at the top.

It has a brass-coloured light fitting.

A large number of people from people from Derry and throughout the north west regularly travel through Donegal Town and the charity are appealing for anyone with information about the item to get in touch.

The charity is more used to reuniting lost pets with their owners but in this case, they would very much like to be able to return the lamp to the person who accidentally included it with a donation.

They are appealing to the person who bought the lamp to get in touch.

