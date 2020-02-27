Contact

Police in Derry warn that some local roads are 'treacherous' because of the icy conditions and appeal to motorists to drive with care

WEATHER WARNING: Snow and Ice Warning issued by Met Eireann

Staff Reporter

Police are currently dealing with a number of road traffic collisions in the Derry City and Strabane areas.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Due to the icy conditions many minor roads and country roads are treacherous and should be avoided where possible.

"Please stick to the main routes which have been treated by the road service.

"At present the Moorelough Road in Artigarvan is closed and the Strabane Old Road is treacherous.

"Our advice to avoid minor, county roads is not limited to the two mentioned above. If you do need to travel please adjust your speed according to the conditions and allow a greater braking distance between you and the vehicle in front.

"If you don’t have to travel today, enjoy the excuse to stay indoors in front of a warm fire."

