Number of people injured after tripping over dangerous paving along the walkway at Derry's popular quayside

A number of of people have tripped on hazardous paving along Derry's quayside, a councillor has claimed.

The quayside area is very popular with the walkers and is set to be, once again, at the centre of the Maritime Festival this summer.

However, concern has been raised about the state of some of the paving along the walkway.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said he had been contacted by several people about the problem.

“There is a particularly dangerous one in the vicinity of Primose Café where just last week an elderly lady fell after tripping on loose paving,” he said.

“I know this was not an isolated case and have heard of many similar incidents.

“The uneven paving in this area has proven hazardous for pedestrians and customers availing of the businesses along the riverfront.

“It needs to be repaired as soon as possible before someone is seriously injured.”

Mr Durkan said he had been told by the Department for Communities’ North West Development team advised that a contractor will assess the site for maintenance.

“I must commend the department’s North West division for their quick response to these concerns.

“They have advised that their contractor will assess the site next week at which point they will confirm a start date for repair works.

“This area of the city has enjoyed a surge of popularity in recent years and as such we must ensure that any health and safety concerns are addressed with urgency.

“I hope to keep the public updated on any progress going forward,” added Mr Durkan.