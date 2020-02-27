Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Number of people injured after tripping over dangerous paving along the walkway at Derry's popular quayside

Local councillor calls for repairs to be carried out

(Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A number of of people have tripped on hazardous paving along Derry's quayside, a councillor has claimed.

The quayside area is very popular with the walkers and is set to be, once again, at the centre of the Maritime Festival this summer.

However, concern has been raised about the state of some of the paving along the walkway.

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said he had been contacted by several people about the problem.

“There is a particularly dangerous one in the vicinity of Primose Café where just last week an elderly lady fell after tripping on loose paving,” he said.

“I know this was not an isolated case and have heard of many similar incidents.

“The uneven paving in this area has proven hazardous for pedestrians and customers availing of the businesses along the riverfront.

“It needs to be repaired as soon as possible before someone is seriously injured.”

Mr Durkan said he had been told by the Department for Communities’ North West Development team advised that a contractor will assess the site for maintenance.

“I must commend the department’s North West division for their quick response to these concerns.

“They have advised that their contractor will assess the site next week at which point they will confirm a start date for repair works.

“This area of the city has enjoyed a surge of popularity in recent years and as such we must ensure that any health and safety concerns are addressed with urgency.

“I hope to keep the public updated on any progress going forward,” added Mr Durkan.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie