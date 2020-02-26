PSNI reveal that almost 7,000 people have applied to become a police officer as part of its latest recruitment campaign

The PSNI say almost 7,000 have applied for a job as part of its latest recruitment campaign.

The closing date for applications was Tuesday of this week.

Commenting on the number of applications received Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “We launched our recruitment campaign for Student Officers at the start of February and I am pleased to say that our preliminary figures show that in just over three weeks we have received 6,961 applications.

“I am encouraged to see the number of people who have shown an interest in a career in the Police Service from across all sections of the community. This is an increase of over 700 applications from our 2018 campaign.

“Each of the applicants will now commence a rigorous multi-stage process, which will include an Online Initial Selection Test and assessment centre to ensure that the very best candidates are offered a place on the training programme.

“Successful applicants will be invited to complete 23 weeks of training at the Police College where they will develop practical and operational policing skills, to ensure they are mentally and physically equipped to perform the important role of a police officer.

"It is anticipated that successful applicants will begin training from Autumn 2020."