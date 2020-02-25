A river rescue charity in Derry has urged people not to be alarmed by increased activity on the River Foyle this evening.

Volunteers with Foyle Search and Rescue will be taking part in training exercises around Waterside House close to Craigavon Bridge from 7pm to 10pm tonight.

A spokesperson for the charity said people should not be alarmed by the increased activity.

"During the year our volunteers undergo mandatory training to keep up their skill levels. This is an essential part of being a volunteer," the spokesperson said.

Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers were last night involved in another operation which sadly led to the recovery of a young woman's body from the local river.