Police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was recovered from the River Foyle in Derry last night

Police are investigating the death of a young woman whose body was recovered from the River Foyle last night.

The woman's body was found around 11pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a female, aged in her 20s, whose body was recovered from the River Foyle in Derry/Londonderry around 11pm last night, Monday 24 February.



“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to determine the cause of death.”

The Foyle Bridge was closed for a period last night during the operation but has since re-opened.

The operation involved the PSNI, fire crews and volunteers from Foyle Search and Rescue.

The Irish Coastguard helicopter was also tasked to the scene.