Business owners seeking to access finance are being invited to a free networking event in Derry this week

Business owners seeking to access finance are being invited to a free networking event hosted by Ulster Bank Boost and Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Taking place in the Millennium Forum on Wednesday, the breakfast event will explore the many challenges and barriers business owners face when trying to access and finance and explore the various options available to local entrepreneurs.

A panel of experts from a host of organisations including Invest Northern Ireland and InterTrade Ireland will be on hand to provide practical tips and insight for business owners who want to inject some cash into their company.

The event hopes to give attendees a greater understanding of the various finance sources which are available to SMEs and the many routes business owners can take to apply for this. Members of Ulster Bank’s Credit Team will also be on hand to answer any questions guests may have on applying for suitable funding.

Lisa McCaul, Business Growth Enabler with Ulster Bank, who organised the event, said it was important business owners were aware of the options available to them.

“At Ulster Bank we recognise that for some business owners, accessing suitable levels of finance can often be a challenge and act as barrier to future growth plans. By bringing together a panel of experts who have experience in navigating this field, we hope to streamline the process and show entrepreneurs in the Derry area that we are here to help them apply for suitable funding.

“I’d like to thank our partners at Derry Chamber of Commerce for helping us to deliver this event and encourage local business owners to attend what promises to be a useful and informative session.”

This event is a part of a series of free local business events organised by Ulster Bank Boost across Northern Ireland to provide local businesses with the tools, knowledge and networks they need to grow. To find out more, visit ulsterbank.com/boost or follow #ulsterbankboost on twitter.

While the event is free to attend, guests are asked to register a place by emailing ulsterbankevents@ulsterbank. com . Breakfast will be served from 10am.