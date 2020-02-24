UNISON health workers accept pay parity and safe staff proposals

Contact
Health workers on the picket line at Altnagelvin Hospital last Friday
Health union UNISON has today announced members working across the health and social services sector have overwhelmingly voted to accept the proposed framework agreement on pay parity and safe staffing.
Commenting on the result, UNISON regional secretary, Patricia McKeown, said:
“Today is the culmination of an incredible campaign by our over 26,000 members across the entire health and social services system both to secure pay parity and to challenge unsafe staffing levels.
“Our members have not just achieved that goal through their industrial action; they have also played a major role in seeing our devolved Government restored.”
Ms McKeown said UNISON would continue to work intensively with the Department of Health to implement the agreement both in relation to pay and to deliver all aspects of the proposals on safe staffing without delay.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Secretary of State Brandon Lewis signing the visitors' book in the Guildhall. Looking on is Mayor Michaela Boyle.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.