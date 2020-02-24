UNISON health workers accept pay parity and safe staff proposals

Health union UNISON has today announced members working across the health and social services sector have overwhelmingly voted to accept the proposed framework agreement on pay parity and safe staffing.

Commenting on the result, UNISON regional secretary, Patricia McKeown, said:

“Today is the culmination of an incredible campaign by our over 26,000 members across the entire health and social services system both to secure pay parity and to challenge unsafe staffing levels.

“Our members have not just achieved that goal through their industrial action; they have also played a major role in seeing our devolved Government restored.”

Ms McKeown said UNISON would continue to work intensively with the Department of Health to implement the agreement both in relation to pay and to deliver all aspects of the proposals on safe staffing without delay.