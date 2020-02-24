Venue for Soldier F hearing to be decided next month

The venue for the preliminary inquiry into the case of Soldier F, the only person charged in connection with the Bloody Sunday killings in Derry in January 1972, will be decided next month, Derry Magistrate's Court heard today.

At the latest hearing involving the former British paratrooper, who is facing two counts and four of attempted murder, the court was told that the defence wish to make submissions in regard to a letter received by the court from one of the families of the victims as regards the venue for the hearing.

Mark Mulholland, QC, representing Soldier F, said the correspondence received from the families had now been circulated to the defence and he wished to make submissions as regards the venue.

He asked for 'some little time' to make those submissions from 'an informed perspective.'

Mr Mulholland said Judge Magill was taking carriage of the case and added that a timetable and determination of venue could be made next month.

District Judge, Barney McElholm, said the two outstanding issues were venue and details of the preliminary inquiry.

He said a lot of work had already been done as regards a suitable venue taking into account the submissions from the families.

He said Judge Magill would take carriage of the case and he would determine venue and timing.

The case was adjourned until March 26.