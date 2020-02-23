Derry families caught up in holiday drama after flights out of Lanzarote are cancelled because of a sandstorm

Contact
Flights have been cancelled from the holiday island of Lanzarote.
The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) are advising Irish holiday makers traveling to or from the Canary Islands in the next 48 hours to check flight details with their travel agent, tour operator or airline.
A Saharan sandstorm from North Africa has caused mass flight cancellations to and from the Canary Islands.
It is understood that a number of families from Derry who had travelled to Lanzarote during the mid-term holiday have been caught up in the cancellations.
Storm Calima has reduced visibility to zero at times this weekend preventing aircraft from leaving major airports on the islands. A significant number of Aer Lingus and Ryanair flights have been cancelled.
John Spollen, President of the ITAA, said: “These flight cancellations are causing major disruption to Irish holiday makers on what is a busy travel period with the school mid term break coming to a close.
"Irish holidaymakers will be faced with the possibility of incurred additional accommodation costs. We have been assured that these costs will be covered by the airlines, within reason, and are advising all customers to claim under EU261.”
He continued: “The ITAA advise all passengers to check with their travel agent, online, or with airlines for the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.
"We have been advised that this weather disruption should not continue for more than a day or so. However, there will be a backlog to flying holiday makers back home.”
