Police tonight renew an appeal for information following a shocking attack in Derry yesterday

The attack took place in the Clon Dara area of the city.
Police in Derry have renewed an appeal for information about an incident during which a group of people attacked two women and a man in the Clon Daragh area at around 1.50pm yesterday afternoon.
It’s believed a number of people were travelling in a silver Audi A3 which was being driven erratically in the area.
When the two female victims, who are both in their 20s, challenged the manner of the driving, the occupants of the Audi exited the vehicle and set upon their car, a Seat Toledo.
A man in his 30s attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by the group before all six attackers left the area in the Audi.
All three victims are being treated for their injuries with one woman having sustained serious facial wounds due to broken glass.
Inspector Yvonne McManus is appealing for anyone who has any information to please get in touch.
Officers are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage. Please call 101, quoting reference 941 22/02/20.
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
