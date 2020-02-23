Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont to visit Derry later this year to speak at council meeting

Contact
Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont will visit Derry later this year, it was revealed today.
Puigdemont, who is living in self-imposed exile in Belgium following his leading role in attempts in recent years to have Catalan declared an independent state from Spain, has accepted an invitation to speak at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council on May 5.
This followed a motion put forward by People Before Profit councillors, Shaun Harkin and Eamonn McCann, inviting Puigdemont to Derry.
In a joint statement, Cllrs Harkin and McCann said they had received confirmation that the Spanish politician would be coming to Derry.
The statement said: "People Before Profit won the support of Derry and Strabane Council for our motion inviting Puigdemont; giving full solidarity to the peaceful Catalan demand for justice; for Spanish authorities to end the attempt to repress, criminalise and imprison the movement for independence; for prison sentences on Catalan leaders to be rescinded; and for the leaders of the EU to end their complicity with the Spanish state's attempt to crush the democratic aspiration of the Catalan people.
"We call people in Derry and across Ireland to demonstrate their solidarity with the Catalan cause by welcoming Carles Puigdemont here on May 5 and to join the call for the Spanish authorities to immediately rescind jail sentences of Catalan self-determination supporters."
