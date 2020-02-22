Boy (11) seriously injured after being hit by van in Buncrana being treated at Altnagelvin Hospital

Contact
An 11-year-old boy has been left seriously injured after he was struck by a van.
The collision took place at approximately 5.30pm on Friday at Slavery Road, Tullyarvan near Buncrana.
The boy was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.
His condition is understood to be serious.
The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.
The scene is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and local diversions remain in place.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Slavery Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on February 22, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
