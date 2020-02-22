Cops thank man who came to their officers aid after handcuffs 'sent flying' during an arrest in Derry yesterday

Police in Derry have thanked a member of the public who helped them during an arrest in the city yesterday.

Around 4.30pm two PSNI officers were attempting to arrest a man at Strand Road.

According to a police spokeperson, the man became aggressive and the officers' handcuffs were 'sent flying'.

The male member of the public retrieved the handcuffs and gave them back to the police officers and they were able to arrest the man for a number of offences.

The PSNI spokesperson praised the person for helping them.

"I'm appealing directly to that male. Contact 101 quoting CC941 and make yourself known to us. My colleague would like to thank you himself," the spokesperson.

"If anyone who witnessed this could do likewise it would be appreciated."