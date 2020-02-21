Special event being held in in Derry tomorrow to help anyone looking to set up a community cinema club

A special event will be held in Derry tomorrow for those involved in or looking to set up a community cinema club.

The ‘On the Ground: Reaching New Audiences’ event will take place at the Nerve Centre on Saturday.

The aim of the day-long event is to provide a range of advice and support for people who wish to develop a cinema club in their area.

Participants will learn tips and tricks from other inspiring community cinemas in Northern Ireland.

The focus of the day will be on marketing for your community cinema, with a panel discussion, a workshop delivered by the Cinema For All team, a film preview and lots of opportunities to chat to and get to know other groups.

The On the Ground event will bring together community cinemas from across the region including those just getting started, to learn from other regional groups and work together, strengthening connections and creating a network of support.

There will also be chance to learn about how to become an On the Ground Champion, pairing groups looking for assistance with those willing to help them.

So, whether you are a new group looking to start screening films in your community, an existing group in search of some additional support, or an experienced group keen to share your stories and advice to help others, there will be something for everyone at this event.

A free lunch and teas and coffees will be provided on the day.

Numbers are limited so make sure to reserve your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

You can register for the event here - http://bit.ly/2QRXI7T.

For more information about On the Ground get in contact with Ellie at ellie@cinemaforall.org.uk or on 0114 2210314.

