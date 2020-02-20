Man badly injured during attack in Derry's city centre - police appealing for anyone with information to contact them

Contact
Police are investigating the report of an assault in the William Street area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday, February 9.
A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that at approximately 1am a 30 year old male was assaulted by 3 unknown males, sustaining injuries to his head and face, including a fractured eye socket.
“One of the unknown males can be described as 5’10” tall, of slim build, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information to contact police in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 241 of 09/02/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”
