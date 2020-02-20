Fans of Game of Thrones given the chance to take part in a special tour in County Derry tomorrow

A special Game of Thrones tour will take place in County Derry tomorrow.

The Game of Thrones landscape tour will set off from Ulster University's Coleraine campus at 9.30am.

It will last until 3.30pm and take in some of the famous landscapes which feature in the hit TV series.

The tour will be led by staff from the university's School of Geography and Environmental Sciences.

Participants will learn more about the environmental processes and history that helped create some of the most iconic landscapes in Game of Thrones.

As well as wealth of information, there will be hands-on activities during the tour which costs £8.

The set-off point is the podium steps at the main entrance to the university.