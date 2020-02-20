Derry City to crack down on the problem of adults sneaking in to the Brandywell with child tickets

Derry City has taken action to try and prevent adults from gaining access to matches at the Brandywell with child tickets.

It is understood that the club has been made aware that last season some adults were purchasing child tickets for themselves.

Adult tickets cost £15, while it is £4 for a child's ticket.

The practice of adults buying child tickets obviously has an impact on the revenue coming into the club.

As a result, new measures are being introduced in advance of tomorrow's first home fixture of the season against Finn Harps.

A spokesperson for the club said: "Feedback at the end of last season raised an issue that children’s tickets in our sales outlets were being bought and used by people who wouldn’t necessarily have been entitled to them.

"Because these were selling out quickly, younger fans were then having to purchase more expensive tickets.

"Children’s season ticket sales have now increased as people themselves are looking for a solution to this issue."

The club spokesperson said that children’s match tickets will now only be on sale at Long Tower Youth Centre from 6.45pm on match nights.

"The Youth Centre can be accessed via Southend Park, which if you are coming from the city, is just 100 metres from the Brandywell Road entrance.

"While we understand that this may seem frustrating, we as a club need to look at a solution to ensure that underage supporters can access the tickets to which they are entitled.

"This is on a trial basis for now and if there is to be any change we will keep supporters updated," the Derry City spokesperson added.