Derry arts club praised for keeping children entertained during the mid-term break

Children have had great fun at a special arts club in Derry this week.

The Mayor, Michaela Boyle, was the special guest yesterday at the very successful Studio 2 ‘Mid-Term Arts Camp’ when she presented certificates to over 65 children who took part in the three-day Arts for fun learning initiative.

The event, organised by Studio 2/Greater Shantallow Community Arts, attracted children from all over the city and further afield, with each day’s activities starting at 9.30am and continuing until 2.30pm.

On offer was a wide range of Arts and Crafts activities led by a dedicated team of Youth Arts Facilitators including Irena Noonan, Emma Daly, Holly Bonner and GSCA’s Youth Worker-in-Charge Gary Curran as well as Studio 2’s superb team of volunteers.