Special event to be held in Derry this evening to offer help and support to people suffering from eating disorders

Contact
A special event will be held in Derry this evening to offer support to people suffering from eating disorders and their families.
The 'Can you see me?' event will take place at the Nerve Centre from 7pm to 8pm.
It is aimed at young people over the age of 13 and their families.
A spokesperson for the organisers said anorexia nervosa was the 'most dangerous psychiatric condition', but yet only 13% of those affected are getting professional help.
"The condition may, at one level, be painfully visible but is poorly understood, often overlooked and causes a great deal of anxiety for everyone involved.
"Dr David Coyle, Regional Consultant Psychiatrist for the Eating Disorder Society, will give a talk aiming to improve understanding and increase visibility of the condition.
"This will include the origins of illness, the types of approaches used, how to seek help and a sprinkling of the underlying science."
Entry to this evening's event is £5.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.