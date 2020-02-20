Special event to be held in Derry this evening to offer help and support to people suffering from eating disorders

A special event will be held in Derry this evening to offer support to people suffering from eating disorders and their families.

The 'Can you see me?' event will take place at the Nerve Centre from 7pm to 8pm.

It is aimed at young people over the age of 13 and their families.

A spokesperson for the organisers said anorexia nervosa was the 'most dangerous psychiatric condition', but yet only 13% of those affected are getting professional help.

"The condition may, at one level, be painfully visible but is poorly understood, often overlooked and causes a great deal of anxiety for everyone involved.

"Dr David Coyle, Regional Consultant Psychiatrist for the Eating Disorder Society, will give a talk aiming to improve understanding and increase visibility of the condition.

"This will include the origins of illness, the types of approaches used, how to seek help and a sprinkling of the underlying science."

Entry to this evening's event is £5.