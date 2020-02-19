Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

32 people due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow for not paying their TV licence fee

Debate continues on whether the charge should be scrapped

Tv licence

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Thirty two people are due to appear in court in Derry tomorrow for not paying their TV licence fee.

They are all scheduled to appear before Derry Magistrates Court.

If convicted, those before the courts for not having a TV licence could face a fine of up to £1,000 along with legal costs.

Tomorrow's cases are the latest brought in Derry by TV licence enforcement officers.

A standard TV Licence costs £154.50 and a black and white licence costs £52.

The cost of the licence fee will increase by £3, from £154.50 to £157.50, from April this year.

A licence is required if you watch or record programmes as they're being shown on TV, or download or watch any BBC programmes on iPlayer.

In 2016, the government said the fee would rise in line with inflation every year for five years from April 1, 2017.

The latest increase comes amid debate around the future of the licence fee, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in December that it needs 'looking at'.

The government and BBC are to negotiate over what will happen to the level of the licence fee after 2022, after the end of the current agreement to raise the amount in line with inflation every year.

Outgoing BBC director general Tony Hall said last month that the licence fee 'guarantees... commitment to creativity and risk-taking'.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie