Churches come together for special fundraising concert in Derry next month

Contact
A unique blend of music will fill the Derry air next month when two of Ireland’s most historic Church of Ireland cathedrals – St Columb’s in the city and St Eunan’s, Raphoe – join together for a Spring Gala Concert.
The concert, in aid of the Raphoe Cathedral Restoration Fund, will take place in St Columb’s Cathedral on Friday, March 13, at 7.30pm, with a programme that will combine the secular and the sacred.
Performers will include the Britannia Concert Band, St Columb’s Cathedral Choir and the Raphoe Ulster-Scots Pipe Band.
The concert is part of an ambitious campaign to raise €650,000 to pay for the restoration of Raphoe Cathedral.
Entry to the concert will be free but there will be a collection in aid of the restoration fund.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
In celebration of the rebrand of First Trust Bank to AIB, Siobhan McElhinney, AIB Meadowbank Branch Manager, and Stephen Comer, North West Business Centre Manager
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.