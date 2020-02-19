Churches come together for special fundraising concert in Derry next month

A unique blend of music will fill the Derry air next month when two of Ireland’s most historic Church of Ireland cathedrals – St Columb’s in the city and St Eunan’s, Raphoe – join together for a Spring Gala Concert.

The concert, in aid of the Raphoe Cathedral Restoration Fund, will take place in St Columb’s Cathedral on Friday, March 13, at 7.30pm, with a programme that will combine the secular and the sacred.

Performers will include the Britannia Concert Band, St Columb’s Cathedral Choir and the Raphoe Ulster-Scots Pipe Band.

The concert is part of an ambitious campaign to raise €650,000 to pay for the restoration of Raphoe Cathedral.

Entry to the concert will be free but there will be a collection in aid of the restoration fund.