Planning permission granted to turn a house in Derry's city centre into apartments

Planning permission has been granted to turn a house in Derry's city centre into two apartments.
The application relates to 19 Waterloo Street.
The owners of the building have been given permission to convert it into two apartments.
One of the apartments will be on the first floor, with the other on the second floor.
