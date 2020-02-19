Two women ejected from a Derry hotel end up in court on motoring offences

Two women who planned to stay in a friend's room in a hotel in Derry were discovered by staff and ejected so they drove away, a court was told today.

Niamh Devlin, 18, of Market Court in Ballycastle, and Orlagh O'Neill, 20, of Garryduff Road in Dunlop, were charged with driving offences on January 11 this year.

Devlin admitted driving with excess alcohol, no licence and no insurance.

O'Neill admitted permitting no insurance.

The court was told that staff at the hotel informed police two females who had been ejected from the city centre hotel had gone to a car in the nearby Victoria car park.

Police were told the women appeared to be intoxicated.

Police were given a description of the car and found it parked a short distance away.

Police located both women and breath tests revealed Devlin to have a reading of 56mgs and O'Neill of 68mgs.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that they had been in the hotel with friends and planned to stay in one of the rooms with them but were detected by staff.

They offered to pay for a room but this was refused and they were ejected.

The solicitor said they had nowhere to go and so went to O'Neill's car and Devlin drove it a short distance.

He described the incident as 'a very unfortunate set of circumstances.'

Devlin was disqualified for 12 months and fined £250 while O'Neill was fined £100.