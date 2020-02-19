Celebrating a ‘new’ name on the high street

As part of a series of events to mark its recent rebrand from First Trust Bank, AIB is inviting customers, businesses and the local community to join them in-branch for live entertainment, refreshments and giveaways.



Guests are invited to drop into the AIB Derry Meadowbank branch on Friday 21st February between 12noon – 2pm where they can also meet the local AIB team and enjoy entertainment provided by Q Radio who will be broadcasting live from outside the branch.



Talking about the recent rebrand and in-branch celebration, AIB Meadowbank Branch Manager Siobhan McElhinney said; “We have started the new decade with a new name and new branding - but the same great team! The rebrand further strengthens our commitment to our customers and the broader Northern Ireland economy, ensuring we continue to deliver the best possible products and services.

“We are keen to thank customers, businesses and the local area for their continued support and hope people will stop by during lunchtime on 21st February.”



There is no interruption to products or services during the rebrand, and customers are not required to take any action as a result of the rebrand.



Siobhan added; “All our customers have been made aware of the rebrand and have likely seen the AIB logo on their banking app, the website and at their local cash point. Operating as one brand allows us to enhance our offering to customers such as improved digital channels and services such as the AIB Rewards Programme.



By tapping even more into the Group’s wider expertise and specialisms – particularly across various business sectors - we will be able to bring our business customers even greater insight and tailored support.”



All branches across AIB’s network in Northern Ireland will be hosting a celebration for customers and the local community with entertainment from local artists and giveaways. To find out more, customers can get in in touch with individual branches.