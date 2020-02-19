Young men in Derry being offered the chance to play an important role in Ireland's most famous festival - as escorts at the Rose of Tralee

Young men in Derry are being offered a chance to play an important role in Ireland's most famous festival.

The Rose of Tralee Festival takes place in the Kerry town from August 21-25.

The festival attracts a huge TV audience each year on RTE.

As well as the young women who are chosen as the Roses, a group of young men are also selected to act as escorts for the young women.

Organisers are now on the hunt for this year's group of escorts.

To qualify, the young men must be:

- Irish or of Irish descent

- Unmarried or never been married

- Between the ages of 21 and 31

You can find out more more about being an escort here - http://bit.ly/38HseYq