People urged to come along to bike safety giveaway event in Derry's Guildhall Square tomorrow

The North West Greenway Network is organising another bike light set giveaway sessions this week to promote the use of lights while cycling on the roads.

Following on from its hugely successful campaign in December 2019, the follow-up sessions are scheduled as follows: Guildhall Square in Derry tomorrow and the Gap Café in Bridgend on Thursday.

Project staff will be at each location daily from 4.30pm-5.15pm giving out light sets on a ‘first come first served’ basis.