Thought it was safe to go outside? Now Storm Ellen on its way towards Ireland

We've been battered by Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis on two weekends in a row now.

But the worrying news is that there could be another storm - Storm Ellen - on its way this weekend.

A weather chart issued by Ventusky (pictured) shows another powerful weather front barreling from the Atlantic towards the UK from Wednesday.

The weather front shown on the map will be travelling from the Atlantic at a speed of nearly 100 km per hour.

Irish Weather Online experts said: "There are hints on various models of a stormy interval around Sunday night or possibly Monday, timing varies on different guidance but we may be tracking yet another storm around the end of the coming weekend."

The UK's Met Office long-range forecast reads: “Unsettled and often windy conditions are expected to continue with areas of rain moving east across the UK interspersed with brighter, showery interludes.

“Rain is likely to be heaviest across western and especially northwestern areas with the driest and brightest weather across the east and southeast.

“Hail and thunder are also possible in the showery interludes with snow at times over northern hills."