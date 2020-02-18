Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Thought it was safe to go outside? Now Storm Ellen on its way towards Ireland

Just when you thought it was safe to go outside - Storm Ellen now on its way!

Storm Ellen tracking across the Atlantic

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

We've been battered by Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis on two weekends in a row now. 

But the worrying news is that there could be another storm - Storm Ellen - on its way this weekend. 

A weather chart issued by Ventusky (pictured) shows another powerful weather front barreling from the Atlantic towards the UK from Wednesday.

The weather front shown on the map will be travelling from the Atlantic at a speed of nearly 100 km per hour. 

Irish Weather Online experts said: "There are hints on various models of a stormy interval around Sunday night or possibly Monday, timing varies on different guidance but we may be tracking yet another storm around the end of the coming weekend."

The UK's Met Office long-range forecast reads: “Unsettled and often windy conditions are expected to continue with areas of rain moving east across the UK interspersed with brighter, showery interludes.

“Rain is likely to be heaviest across western and especially northwestern areas with the driest and brightest weather across the east and southeast.

“Hail and thunder are also possible in the showery interludes with snow at times over northern hills."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie