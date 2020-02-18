Events being held in Derry next month to support people looking to set up their own business

Support events will be held in Derry next month for anyone thinking about setting up their own business.

Derry City and Strabane District Council are teaming up with the Jobs & Benefits Office to offer budding entrepreneurs and small local businesses expert information and advice.

The Business Support Fair event is part of Enterprise Week, which will take place from Monday, March 2, until Friday, March 6.

The week will consist of a series of activities, workshops and seminars.

The Employer Advisers in the Foyle, Strabane and Lisnagelvin Jobs & Benefits Offices will be holding information events in their local offices aimed at individuals who are interested in becoming self-employed as well as small local businesses who may wish to find out more about what services are available to them.

Foyle Jobs & Benefits Office will be holding their event on Tuesday, March 3, from 12pm-2pm.

Lisnagelvin will be holding their event on Thursday, March 5, from 12pm-2pm.

The format will be a jobs fair approach, with each organisation involved having an informal discussion about the services they provide.

There will also be representation from other local provision organisations, such as Prince’s Trust, who have their own Enterprise programme aimed at 18-30 year olds with a business idea.