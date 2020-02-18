Major roadworks to get underway next month to upgrade water system in Draperstown

Major roadworks are to commence in Draperstown next month.

The pipe-laying work in the vicinity of St Patrick's Street is part of a project to upgrade the local water infrastructure.

An NI Water spokesperson said: "This work is good news for customers in the local area, as the upgraded watermains will improve the quality, security and flexibility of the water supply, as well as reducing leakage and improving pressure."

The project team will hold a drop-in information session on Monday, February 24, from 4pm to 6pm in the Workspace Recreation Centre, Backrow, Draperstown to discuss the works.

Everyone is welcome to call in at any stage to get further information on the project. The team will be happy to answer any questions the public may have.

Work will begin on High Street/The Square Junction, progress towards the roundabout and down St. Patrick's Street (Credit Union Side) to the Glenelly Villas junction.

The NI Water spokesperson said: "In order to complete this work efficiently and safely, traffic management will be in place. Work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum.

"Further updates and signage will be in place and NI Water would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation during this essential improvement work and assure the public that we will do everything possible to keep all disruption to a minimum."