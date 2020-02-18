Ulster University looking to pay up to £50,000 for someone to keep an eye on its students in Derry

Contact
The new job aims to support students at the Magee campus.
Ulster University is looking to appoint someone to look after students at its Magee campus in Derry.
The university has advertised for a Residential Life Manager for its local campus.
The job description states that the 'core remit' of the job, which has a salary of up to £51,000, is to provide leadership at the Student Residential Village at Duncreggan Road.
However, the person appointed will also be responsible for student wellbeing across the university's accommodation in Derry.
The job description adds: "You will need experience and the networks to handle complex student cases including disciplinary and wellbeing matters.
"The postholder will support the strengthening of the service in assisting the student transition into high education, inclusive community building, and proactive advice and support for students experiencing difficulties."
The salary for the new job is listed as between £42,792 and £51,063.
Applications for the job closed at the weekend and the successful person is expected to be in position within a short time.
