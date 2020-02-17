Amazing event on the science of the universe to be held in Derry this week

Contact
Learn more about the fun of science.
An amazing science event will be held in Derry this week.
The 'ABC of the Universe' event will be at the Nerve Centre on Wednesday evening at 7pm.
Entry is £5 for adults and £3 concession.
Join Dr Liz Conlon for a life-changing experience of reality.
A spokesperson for the organisers: "Physics is woven deeply into the fabric of our lives but only a small number of people are privileged to embrace it.
"You are invited to take part in a physics adventure – using just three particles and four forces, you will discover how physics draws back the veil and peers deeply into nature.
"You will see that physics delivers, not only mind-blowing advances in technology but a deep connection with nature. In an era of fake news and nonsense, physics is a much-needed beacon of honesty and understanding."
The event is being organised as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.