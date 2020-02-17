Amazing event on the science of the universe to be held in Derry this week

An amazing science event will be held in Derry this week.

The 'ABC of the Universe' event will be at the Nerve Centre on Wednesday evening at 7pm.

Entry is £5 for adults and £3 concession.

Join Dr Liz Conlon for a life-changing experience of reality.

A spokesperson for the organisers: "Physics is woven deeply into the fabric of our lives but only a small number of people are privileged to embrace it.

"You are invited to take part in a physics adventure – using just three particles and four forces, you will discover how physics draws back the veil and peers deeply into nature.

"You will see that physics delivers, not only mind-blowing advances in technology but a deep connection with nature. In an era of fake news and nonsense, physics is a much-needed beacon of honesty and understanding."

The event is being organised as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival.