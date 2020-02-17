Man attacked in Derry's city centre yesterday morning suffers a suspected broken jaw - police appealing for witnesses

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in the Fahan Street area of Derry during the early hours of yesterday morning, Sunday, February 16.

It was reported that sometime around 2.15am a 34-year-old man was walking along Fahan Street from the direction of Waterloo Street when he was attacked from behind by an unknown number of people.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for a suspected broken jaw as a result of the incident.

Detective Constable Galbraith is appealing for anyone who was in the area of Fahan Street around the time of the incident and who witnessed the assault to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1567 16/02/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.