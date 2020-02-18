Court News : Man attacked his sister's house

Contact
A Derry man has been jailed at the local Magistrate's Court for two months after he admitted a charge of criminal damage to a window at his sister's house.
Ryan Tracey, 29, of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of damage to the window that occurred on January 5 this year.
The court was told on that police were called to a report of a domestic incident.
They were told the injured party was upstairs in her house when she heard a bang at her bathroom window.
She saw the window was smashed and saw her brother intoxicated in the garden.
He then went round and kicked at the front door.
Defence solicitor, Seamus Quigley, said it was an incident between a brother and sister, both of who had alcohol issues.
