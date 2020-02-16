Concern for missing Derry ,man

Contact
Missing... Joseph McCarron
Police in Derry have appeal for help in finding a local man who has been reported missing.]
Forty-one-year-old Mark Joseph McCarron was last seen on the evening of Thursday,February 13 last, on Lower Bennett Street in the city.
He is described as 5ft 11ins, large build with dark brown short hair.
He was wearing a green coat with a grey/blue Jodie under it, blue jeans and navy slip on shoes with cream laces.
Last seen,. he was driving a white Mercedes Sprinter Van.
Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1233 15/02/2020
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.