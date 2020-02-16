Have you a grumpy teenager? Then you REALLY should get along to this event in Derry tomorrow evening

Contact
Struggling with your teenager? Then get along to the event in Derry tomorrow evening.
An event in Derry tomorrow evening will try to explain the science behind teenagers.
Adolescence can be a tough time to live through for teenagers – and for parents!
But help is at hand in this fun event as Dr Declan McKenna explains the science behind teenage behaviour.
Using familiar examples from the eternal struggle between parents and teenage children to set the scene, he explains how biological changes in the teenage brain and body impact upon mood, sleep and emotions in ways that are not always easily controlled.
Parents and teenagers are encouraged to attend together as it promises to be both a wonderful and totally embarrassing bonding experience.
The event, which is being held as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival, will start at 7pm in the Nerve Centre and entry is £3.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.