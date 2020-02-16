Have you a grumpy teenager? Then you REALLY should get along to this event in Derry tomorrow evening

An event in Derry tomorrow evening will try to explain the science behind teenagers.

Adolescence can be a tough time to live through for teenagers – and for parents!

But help is at hand in this fun event as Dr Declan McKenna explains the science behind teenage behaviour.

Using familiar examples from the eternal struggle between parents and teenage children to set the scene, he explains how biological changes in the teenage brain and body impact upon mood, sleep and emotions in ways that are not always easily controlled.

Parents and teenagers are encouraged to attend together as it promises to be both a wonderful and totally embarrassing bonding experience.

The event, which is being held as part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival, will start at 7pm in the Nerve Centre and entry is £3.