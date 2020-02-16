Contact

Special event in Derry today will allow women to share their stories about the 'Pursuit of Motherhood' through IVF

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A special event will be held in Derry today to allow women the opportunity to speak about the struggles involved in trying to become a mother.

The Pursuit of Motherhood discussion will be held at the Bishop's Gate Hotel from 2pm to 3pm.

The event will hear Jessica Hepburn tell her story.

Jessica is one of the UK’s leading patient voiceson fertility, infertility, the science of making babies and modern families.

Having been through eleven rounds of IVF she has become a pioneer in raising awareness of what it means to struggle to create the family you long for and how to live as big and bravely as possible when life doesn’t go to plan. 

Come along today to hear Jessica’s story followed by a Q&A hosted by Deborah Cross from the IVF Campaign NI group.

Entry to today's event is £5. 

