Big clean-up today on one of Derry's most popular beaches - volunteers encouraged to come along and help

The clean-up will take place today on Benone Beach.
Volunteers are being encouraged to come along and help with a big clean-up of a popular beach today.
The clean-up at Benone Beach will begin at 11am this morning.
Anyone interested in joining in is asked to meet at the main car park.
The event is being organised by the Public Purification Pickers group which was set up last year by Derry man Robert Arbuckle.
Robert has been organising litter picks every Sunday for the last few months in a bid to help tackle the litter problem in Derry and the surrounding areas.
