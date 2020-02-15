STORM DENIS UPDATE: Severe flooding reported on main Derry to Dungiven road - motorists urged to drive with extreme caution

Contact
Severe flooding is being reported on the main Derry to Dungiven road.
The flooding is said to be particularly bad around the approach to the slip road off to Claudy.
With rain forecast to continue for several hours, the flooding is expected to get even worse and motorists are being urged to drive with extreme caution.
The force of Storm Denis continues to be felt in the north west.
Due to increasing wind speeds brought by the storm, the Foyle Bridge has been closed to high sided vehicles and the speed limit has been reduced to 30mph.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Jimmy Murray pictured with Mayor Michaela Boyle at the reception which was held in his honour in the Guildhall today.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.