Volunteers stunned by an amazing act of kindness from a man who gave a blank cheque to a Derry charity

The blank cheque from Connor which he has given to the Kindness of Strangers charity.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An amazing act of kindness has stunned volunteers at a Derry charity.

The Kindness of Strangers charity was set up to support low income families and individuals.

It runs a shop at Castle Street in Derry's city centre.

Items donated to the charity are sold in the shop and the money raised is used to help local families.

Kindness of Strangers is also looking to open a shop in Strabane.

A man yesterday called in to speak to the charity's volunteers at the Derry shop.

Writing on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for Kindness of Strangers said: "A kind stranger called Connor came into our office and handed us a blank cheque.

"The kind stranger said he lives in Strabane and that he is delighted to hear that we are going to open up a new Kindness of Strangers shop there.

"Connor said he would like us to identify any shortfall we have in our setting up costs and add a few activities for local children.

"Connor told us to go ‘all out’ and ‘not to be shy’ when writing out his cheque. So we have decided to organise the biggest, the most fabulous, the most incredible Family Fun Day for children and families in Strabane.

"Thank you Connor for making it happen."

