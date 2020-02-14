CATCH UP WITH THE NEWS: The Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week

1: Simpson family buy Arntz site in Derry - http://bit.ly/39AMmeQ

2: An all-girls school in Derry announces that its pupils are to be allowed to wear trousers for the first time as part of their uniform - http://bit.ly/2SJ7Cbv

3: New Dublin airport pick-up - http://bit.ly/2SJ7Cbv

4: Motorists in Derry are being warned that new speed zones are to be introduced on Donegal roads from next week - http://bit.ly/3bFvqpm

5: Eden Project gives its name to an ambitious initiative which will create 'the world's most fantastic playground' in Derry - http://bit.ly/2SPlj8O

6: The last time he was in Derry he was attacked by young thugs, but now Jimmy is returning to the city for a more positive reason - http://bit.ly/3bBVwJW

7: Famous Derry bar to be demolished as part of major regeneration project - http://bit.ly/37sQPPx

8: ‘Someone is going to be killed on Derry zebra crossing’ - http://bit.ly/2HrexRz

9: WATCH: Derry's St Brecan's Park in the running to be named the best housing development in Northern Ireland - http://bit.ly/2HrexRz

10: STORM CIARA UPDATE: How a Derry cafe has embraced a bit of flooding to create the 'perfect lakeside venue' for Sunday dinner - http://bit.ly/2SrWmkP