CATCH UP WITH THE NEWS: The Top 10 stories on Derry Now this week

1: Simpson family buy Arntz site in Derry - http://bit.ly/39AMmeQ
2: An all-girls school in Derry announces that its pupils are to be allowed to wear trousers for the first time as part of their uniform - http://bit.ly/2SJ7Cbv
3: New Dublin airport pick-up - http://bit.ly/2SJ7Cbv
4: Motorists in Derry are being warned that new speed zones are to be introduced on Donegal roads from next week - http://bit.ly/3bFvqpm
5: Eden Project gives its name to an ambitious initiative which will create 'the world's most fantastic playground' in Derry - http://bit.ly/2SPlj8O
6: The last time he was in Derry he was attacked by young thugs, but now Jimmy is returning to the city for a more positive reason - http://bit.ly/3bBVwJW
7: Famous Derry bar to be demolished as part of major regeneration project - http://bit.ly/37sQPPx
8: ‘Someone is going to be killed on Derry zebra crossing’ - http://bit.ly/2HrexRz
9: WATCH: Derry's St Brecan's Park in the running to be named the best housing development in Northern Ireland - http://bit.ly/2HrexRz
10: STORM CIARA UPDATE: How a Derry cafe has embraced a bit of flooding to create the 'perfect lakeside venue' for Sunday dinner - http://bit.ly/2SrWmkP
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
Louise Breslin, council chief executive John Kelpie and Mayor Michaela Boyle launch Enterprise Week.
