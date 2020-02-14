Special event to be held in Italy today in honour of Dungiven man Francie Brolly who passed away last week

A special event will be held in Italy today in honour of Dungiven man Francie Brolly who passed away last week.

Francie was a regular visitor to Italy to take part in events run by the cultural organisation, the Tonalestate Association.

A spokesman for the association said the former teacher and politician would speak at events about his passion for Irish culture, politics, education and music.

The spokesman said the association would today be hosting a lecture on Francie's life.

He said it would focus on the Derry man's 'engaged life, his commitment, his friendship and sense of humanity'.