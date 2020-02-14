Derry runners being invited to take part in a 5km run on their doorstep which is being described as the most scenic in Ireland

Contact
Runners in Derry are being invited to take part in a 5km run on their doorstep which is being described as the most scenic in Ireland.
The Fort Dunree 5k Challenge will take place on Sunday, March 29.
The historic fort is located a short distance from Buncrana.
Organisers say they are delighted to run the event after last year's inaugural 5k.
"The course will take you through road and off-road terrain with spectacular views throughout the course and the famous 78 step climb to the summit of Fort Dunree awaits to challenge everyone taking part," a spokesperson said.
You can sign up for the race here - http://bit.ly/2SN0JG8
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.