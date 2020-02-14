Derry runners being invited to take part in a 5km run on their doorstep which is being described as the most scenic in Ireland

Runners in Derry are being invited to take part in a 5km run on their doorstep which is being described as the most scenic in Ireland.

The Fort Dunree 5k Challenge will take place on Sunday, March 29.

The historic fort is located a short distance from Buncrana.

Organisers say they are delighted to run the event after last year's inaugural 5k.

"The course will take you through road and off-road terrain with spectacular views throughout the course and the famous 78 step climb to the summit of Fort Dunree awaits to challenge everyone taking part," a spokesperson said.

You can sign up for the race here - http://bit.ly/2SN0JG8