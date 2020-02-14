Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry runners being invited to take part in a 5km run on their doorstep which is being described as the most scenic in Ireland

Derry runners being invited to take part in a 5km run on their doorstep which is being described as the most scenic in Ireland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Runners in Derry are being invited to take part in a 5km run on their doorstep which is being described as the most scenic in Ireland.

The Fort Dunree 5k Challenge will take place on Sunday, March 29.

The historic fort is located a short distance from Buncrana.

Organisers say they are delighted to run the event after last year's inaugural 5k.

"The course will take you through road and off-road terrain with spectacular views throughout the course and the famous 78 step climb to the summit of Fort Dunree awaits to challenge everyone taking part," a spokesperson said.

You can sign up for the race here - http://bit.ly/2SN0JG8

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie