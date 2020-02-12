Time is running out as the battle continues to try and save a 150-year-old integrated school in Derry

Time is running out to save a 150-year-old intergrated school in Derry.

Education chiefs are expected to announce a decision on the future of Groarty Integrated Primary School in the coming weeks.

This followed a consultation process in relation to a proposal to close the small school which is located close to Ballymagroarty.

Parents at the school have been campaigning for it to remain open.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan today called for the Department for Education to look favourably on the future of the school.

The Foyle MLA said: “Groarty Primary School is one of only two integrated primary schools in Derry; the only one situated on the West Bank of the Foyle.

“As such, the school is uniquely placed to offer a positive, inclusive ethos of tolerance towards all sections of the community.

“It has served the needs of the local community for over 150 years. Their proposed closure not only threatens integrated education provision in the area, but the city also.

“I have previously met with the amazing pupils and staff at the school and witnessed first-hand the excellent additional educational support provided here.”

Mr Durkan added: “My concerns are that EA have made no apparent plans to relocate these children, the onus instead has fallen upon the parents.

“The continued uncertainty about the school’s future has understandably left parents, pupils and staff feeling very anxious.

“I would appeal to the Department to give due consideration to keeping this unique school operational to ensure the survival and growth of the school going forward.”