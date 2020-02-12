Dates announced for Confirmation ceremonies at a number of primary schools in Derry

Contact
Confirmation dates have been announced for a number of schools of Derry.
Children from Chapel Road Primary School and Good Shepherd Primary School will be confirmed by Monsignor Bryan McCanny in St Columb’s Church at 11am on Saturday, March 28.
The children from Sacred Heart Primary School, St Columba’s Primary School, Newbuildings and Lisnagelvin Primary School will be confirmed on Saturday, March 28, at 2.30pm in Church of the Immaculate Conception.
On Sunday, March 29, at 11.15am children from St Oliver Plunkett Primary School and Oakgrove Primary School will be confirmed by Mgr McCanny in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Strathfoyle.
